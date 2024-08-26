Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 274,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $308.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

