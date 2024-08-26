Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE USB opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

