Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VEA opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

