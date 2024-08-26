Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $128.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $172.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

