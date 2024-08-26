Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $114.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

