HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (CVE:HIV)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report released on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$49.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.64 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

