HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIVE. HC Wainwright upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 524,613 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

