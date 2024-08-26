Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 10.74% 6.93% 0.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $20.38 million 2.03 $3.59 million $1.36 9.64

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company operates through branches in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, and Benton, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

