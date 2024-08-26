Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.