Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.
HRZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
HRZN stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $13.73.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.29%.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
