Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,128,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.