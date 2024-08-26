Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $228.44 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,252.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

