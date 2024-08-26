Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $228.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

