Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 3.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $227.00 and last traded at $231.00. Approximately 53,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 81,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.93.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,617. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

