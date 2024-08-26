Hyatt Hotels Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Hyatt Hotels has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on H

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.