Hydro One (H) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hydro One (TSE: H) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2024 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$42.00 to C$46.00.

8/15/2024 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/15/2024 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

8/15/2024 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

7/22/2024 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.50 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of H stock opened at C$44.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One Limited has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$45.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

