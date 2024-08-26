IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDT were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 53.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDT by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 35.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

IDT Price Performance

NYSE:IDT opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at IDT

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,870 shares of company stock worth $329,880. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDT Profile

Free Report

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

