IMS Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMS Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.44.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

