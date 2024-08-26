Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.11 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

