Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $136.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

