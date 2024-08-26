Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $185.86 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $185.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

