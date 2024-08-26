Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $446,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 98,142 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 504,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.