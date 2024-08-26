Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $599,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $96.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.