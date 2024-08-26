Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 156,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

