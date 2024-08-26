Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

