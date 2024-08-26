Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.35.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $268.55 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

