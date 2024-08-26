Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

