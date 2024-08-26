indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.09 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $763.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Insider Activity

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at $564,346.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,351 shares of company stock worth $2,229,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.