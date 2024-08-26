Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.14

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.14 and last traded at $128.96, with a volume of 1700441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 338.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

