Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Position Cut by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.7 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,367 shares of company stock worth $24,180,042 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

