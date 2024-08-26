Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $607,219.48 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $607,219.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,558,121 shares in the company, valued at $396,637,539.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $262,937.96.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90.
- On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 284,634 shares during the period.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
