Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $2,276,491.80 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $2,276,491.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,476,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,650,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

