Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $522,377.10 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.88, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

