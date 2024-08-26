Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Sells $21,287.70 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $21,287.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,986.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jon Ayotte sold 564 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $12,757.68.

On Friday, July 19th, Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08.

EverQuote Trading Up 7.8 %

EVER opened at $22.17 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

