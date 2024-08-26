Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95.

FirstService Trading Down 0.3 %

FirstService stock opened at C$237.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$187.25 and a 52 week high of C$245.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$217.15.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.565928 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

