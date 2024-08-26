Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $2,001,300.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,374,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $127.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.41 million and a PE ratio of 56.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

SEZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

