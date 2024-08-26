Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $1,888,058.56 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $199.15.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.