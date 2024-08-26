Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 1.5%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.13 and last traded at $77.79. 350,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,479,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Insmed Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,302.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

