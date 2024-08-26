Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) & Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Integrated BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.34 $155.11 million $0.17 136.41 Integrated BioPharma $50.67 million 0.12 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated BioPharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 1.03% 1.52% 0.77% Integrated BioPharma -0.23% -0.62% -0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shiseido and Integrated BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shiseido has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shiseido and Integrated BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shiseido beats Integrated BioPharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

