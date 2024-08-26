Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 3.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 18,912,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 52,514,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Intel by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 43,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

