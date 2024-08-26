Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading Down 1.2%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $122.58. Approximately 207,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,022,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

