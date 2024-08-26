InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,816.80 ($75.58).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.09) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($107.85) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.15) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,242.42%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ron Kalifa acquired 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($99.06) per share, for a total transaction of £51,766.96 ($67,264.76). Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
