InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,816.80 ($75.58).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.09) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($107.85) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.15) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,507.36 ($97.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,527.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,636 ($73.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,790 ($114.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,933.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,990.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,242.42%.

Insider Transactions at InterContinental Hotels Group

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Ron Kalifa purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($99.06) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($67,264.76). 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

