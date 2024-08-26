Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $481.77 and last traded at $482.38. Approximately 6,372,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,543,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.50.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.44.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.