Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $481.77 and last traded at $482.38. Approximately 6,372,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,543,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.50.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.44.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.