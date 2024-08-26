Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $482.74 and last traded at $480.78. Approximately 11,098,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 40,555,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.85.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.08 and a 200-day moving average of $453.62.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

