Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.47

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 6223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $626.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $844,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

