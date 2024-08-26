Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,234,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $174.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $174.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

