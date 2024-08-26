Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.90

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 12152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 618,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 117,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,761,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,581,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

