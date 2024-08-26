Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 320.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

