Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Position Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 21,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $433.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

